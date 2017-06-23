WWE’s Natalya Names Her Favorite and Most Feared Opponents

WWE Superstar and star of Total Divas, Natalya recently joined Edge and Christian on their podcast E&C Pod of Awesomness. Their prolonged chat cracked open Nattie’s career as she pointed out who’s helped her the most (Chris Benoit) and who’s been her favorite opponent over the years.

H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On her favorite WWE talent to work with:

Up Next: 5 Things We Learned From Money in the Bank

“I love working with Charlotte. I know I can go in the ring and get the job done. She can go in there. She hits hard. I hit hard. It’s very, very, very physical to a point where I feel like we’re almost in a relationship and I mean that in the best way, a.k.a., the German suplex. But I love working with Charlotte. We just have this unspoken [bond]. We don’t have to talk. It’s just this connection that we have.”



She would speak candidly about which woman made her the most nervous to wrestle:

“Someone else that people would be surprised that I loved, loved, loved working with was Nikki Bella. She was determined to prove herself after her injury and you guys both know what it’s like to go through serious injuries, and especially anything to do with your spine…I helped Nikki kind of with her in-ring return, but I was nervous because I was like, ‘TJ, I don’t want to be the one that hurts Nikki and have John Laurinaitis, Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, and John Cena staring me down.’ Like with Nikki, you get the whole package. You get all of them.”

You can find the entire interview here. Nattie has earned the reputation of being one of the most technically sound wrestlers in WWE. If you were coming off a neck injury like Nikki Bella was, Natalya would be your first choice of people to wrestle.

Nattie has enjoyed a nice career in WWE. She’ll be competing in the Money in the Bank rematch next Tuesday on SmackDown. The odds are not in her favor to walk out briefcase in hand, but you never know. Stay tuned, folks.

More: Nikki Bella Sets Red Carpet Ablaze at Award Show