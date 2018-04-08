WWE Confirms WrestleMania 34 Will Be Seven Hours Long

While it had been largely expected, WWE has confirmed that WrestleMania 34 next weekend will be seven hours in length.

This includes two hours for the pre-show and five hours for the main show, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. There are currently 13 matches booked for the show, with a 14th (John Cena vs. The Undertaker) yet to be officially announced. It’s likely that two of those matches will air on the pre-show, giving us 12 matches on the main card between 7:00 and Midnight.

The news became official when WWE issued a release touting next week’s WWE Network live schedule. You can see the release below.