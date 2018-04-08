WWE Confirms WrestleMania 34 Will Be Seven Hours Long

While it had been largely expected, WWE has confirmed that WrestleMania 34 next weekend will be seven hours in length.
This includes two hours for the pre-show and five hours for the main show, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. There are currently 13 matches booked for the show, with a 14th (John Cena vs. The Undertaker) yet to be officially announced. It’s likely that two of those matches will air on the pre-show, giving us 12 matches on the main card between 7:00 and Midnight.
The news became official when WWE issued a release touting next week’s WWE Network live schedule. You can see the release below.
Monday at 11:30 AM, it will be the live stream debut of “Raw” from April 3, 2017 which features the following description:
“Mr. McMahon names a new RAW General Manager. A demon returns to help Seth Rollins. Brock Lesnar sends a message to Roman Reigns.”
Monday at 11:06 PM Eastern, it will be “WWE Ride Along” with Bobby Roode, AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh
Tuesday at 10:20 PM Eastern, it will be “205 Live” featuring Mark Andrews versus Drew Gulak
Wednesday at 8 PM Eastern is a brand-new “WWE NXT” which will feature:
UK Champion Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong versus The Authors of Pain in the Finals of the Dusty Rhodes Classic
Killian Dain versus Lars Sullivan
Thursday at 4:30 PM Eastern will be a marathon of “Mixed Match Challenge” leading up to the WWE Network Premiere of the finals Charlotte and Bobby Roode versus The Miz and Asuka at 10 PM Eastern
This week “Flashback Friday” will have the theme of ” Hall of Fame Friday”
At 3 PM Eastern, it will be “WWE 24: Wrestlemania 30”
At 3:30 PM, it will be the finals of the “Mixed Match Challenge”
At 4 PM Eastern, it will be “Journey to Wrestlemania 30 : Daniel Bryan”
At 5 PM Eastern, it will be “Wrestlemania’s Greatest Moments” which will air that same night on the USA Network at 8 PM Eastern
At 6 PM Eastern, it will be “WWE 24: Goldberg”
At 7 PM Eastern, it will be the “WWE Hall Of Fame Red Carpet” preshow followed by the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony which is slated to run from 8 to 11 PM Eastern
Saturday at 3 PM, it will be “This Week in WWE”
At 7 PM Eastern, it will be the “NXT Takeover: New Orleans” preshow. Followed by the show proper at 8 PM Eastern. That is slated to run its customary two and half hours.
Sunday at 5 PM Eastern, it will be the two-hour “Wrestlemania 34 Kickoff”. (The second hour will be simulcast on the USA Network) This will be followed by the show proper at 7 PM Eastern and is slated to run until midnight.