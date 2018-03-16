WWE Announces Location for WrestleMania 35 Next Year

WWE has finally made it official: they are returning to New Jersey next year for WrestleMania 35.

The location has been rumored for several months, but the company went public with the announcement on Thursday night with an announcement posted to social media and WWE.com. Next year’s WrestleMania will take place on April 7, 2019 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey and metropolitan New York City.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The official announcement is below:

As first reported on nypost.com, the New York-New Jersey area will once again play host to The Showcase of the Immortals when WrestleMania 35 descends on MetLife Stadium on April 7, 2019. The last time The Show of Shows came to MetLife was WrestleMania 29, an event held in April 2013 that grossed an excess of $72 million and attracted a sold-out crowd of 80,676 fans from all 50 states and 34 countries. The incredible event featured WWE Champion The Rock going head-to-head against John Cena, Triple H battling Brock Lesnar in a No Holds Barred Match, The Undertaker taking on CM Punk, and WWE Tag Team Champions Team Hell No clashing with Dolph Ziggler & Big E. Another big part of WrestleMania Week will be the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, NXT TakeOver, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE, all of which will take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. WrestleMania 35 has strong potential to be bigger than ever, with ticket and special Travel Packages becoming available later this year. Prepare yourself as The Grandest Stage of Them All returns to New York-New Jersey on April 2019.

Other cities that were reportedly considered in the lead-up to host WrestleMania 35 included Philadelphia, Detroit, Toronto, Orlando, and Minneapolis, among others. Eventually, the company opted for a familiar venue in the biggest metropolitan market in the United States.

No doubt weather will be a factor in the planning for the event. The last time WrestleMania emanated from MetLife Stadium, they had heaters installed in the ring posts just in case the weather was not up to snuff. Luckily, they had a fairly warm day for April in New Jersey that year. However, the weather will remain a wild card as the company begins planning for next year’s big show.