WWE Women’s Tournament Will Be Called The Mae Young Classic

Triple H announced today that the upcoming WWE Women’s tournament will take place on July 13th and July 14th and will officially be called The Mae Young Classic.

Many ‘Attitude Era’ fans will only remember Mae Young as the elderly lady who infamously gave birth to a hand (yes, that happened) and was power bombed through a table by the Dudley Boyz, but Mae was one of the original female wrestling superstars; making the mold for generations to come.

While we still don’t know who will be in the WWE’s upcoming 32 woman tourney, we do know that the legendary Jim Ross will be the lead announcer for the event which will give it instant credibility.

Hopefully, the tourney will help WWE create new stars that are ready to jump right into NXT or the main roster. If recent trends are any indication, we wouldn’t be at all surprised for the women to eventually get their own Network show ala the cruisers and 205 Live.

A tournament with top female talent from around the world is the next stage of the Womens Evolution in @WWE…July 13/14th from @FullSail. pic.twitter.com/qidXuWBGXA — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2017