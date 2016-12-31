WWE: Will Vin Diesel Make A Wrestlemania Appearance?

Could the WWE be booking Wrestlemania 33 one quarter mile at a time? It’s been long rumored that the on-set feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was all arranged to lead to an appearance at Wrestlemania 33. Wrestling News World is reporting that The Rock was the one anxious to do a program with his co-star to promote their next really, really, fast and really, really, furious movie, The Fate of the Furious, which just so happens to open two weeks after Mania weekend.

Dwayne apparently pushed Vince McMahon for a Rock vs Vin Diesel match, or a Rock vs Brock Lesnar match with Vin as the referee or enforcer. The site claims Vince would be happy with basically any Rock match, but the People’s Champ is only interested in doing an angle as he’ll be too busy promoting Fate of the Furious to train properly for a match, and there are Hollywood insurance issues that stop him from getting too physical in case an injury pushes back production.

This is a legitimate concern for Hollywood’s highest paid star, considering The Rock had to have emergency hernia surgery after his last match with John Cena at Wrestlemania 29.

The alleged feud between the two spurred from a cryptic instagram post where The Brahma Bull called his Furious co-stars “candy asses.”

This is my final week of shooting Fast & Furious 8. There’s no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one. An incredible hard working crew. Universal Studios Entertainment has been great partners as well. My female co-stars are always amazing and I love ’em. My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken sh*t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling – you’re right. Bottom line is it’ll play great for the movie and fits this Hobbs character that’s embedded in my DNA extremely well. The producer in me is happy about this part. Final week on FAST 8 and I will finish strong. ‪#‎IcemanCometh‬ ‪#‎F8‬ ‪#‎ZeroToleranceForCandyAsses‬

Since the very first Wrestlemania, the WWE has been big on trying to bring mainstream stars into the squared circle. From Mr. T to Floyd Mayweather, the WWE has had great success with getting established stars to draw new eyes to their product.

As for Vin Diesel, the XXX and Furious star has yet to comment on having any interest in a match or appearance at Mania. To see Diesel (not Kevin Nash) standing in the ring alongside The Rock, just as Ronda Rousey did two years ago, would make for a memorable moment, but to have Vin and The Rock in a scheduled match, would do much more for drawing in the coveted “casual fan” demographic.

