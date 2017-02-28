Wade Barrett Has An Amazing New Gimmick

Former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett burned through plenty of gimmicks during his run with the company. From renegade faction leader to King to the bearer of Bad News, Barrett tried on many different hats before he left the company.

Due to WWE owning the rights to all his gimmicks, Barrett, whose real name is Stu Bennett, has not been able to cash in on the name value of any of his previous identities. But that hasn’t stopped the former five-time WWE Intercontinental Champion from coming up with an amazing twist on one of his old gimmicks.

Barrett who last went by “Bad News Barrett” in WWE, is now going by the very topical “Fake News Bennett” on the indy circuit.

WWE announced that Bennett had been released on May 6, 2016. Bennett has been on hiatus from wrestling in order to focus on his acting career, but said he would be “back in the ring when the time is right”

The former bearer of Bad News recently released a photo to promote his an upcoming Wrestlemania weekend appearance at Wrestlecon in Orlando.

Come & say hi to ‘Fake News Bennett’ at the @wearewrestlepro desk at #WrestleCon in Orlando on 3/31 & 4/1. Tickets available at WrestleProOnline.Com A post shared by Stu Bennett (@stubennettpics) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

Hopefully, Bennett’s gimmick is simply him standing at a podium reading real news and yelling FAKE NEWS at the audience.

Once a rising star in the WWE as a leader of the Nexus faction, Bennett could certainly find a place for himself in a rival wrestling promotion if he ever decides to make a full time return to the ring.

