Former WWE Star Sends Savage Message To James Ellsworth

One of the greatest moments of the Elimination Chamber pay per view happened far away from the ring when former WWE superstar, Virgil, sent a message to James Ellsworth on Twitter.

James Ellsworth smell the catering while you can. One day you’ll be rolling with me at a wrestle con hustlin $20’s #WWEChamber — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) February 13, 2017

Virgil is famous for being the bodyguard/man servant of The Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase during his run in the WWE. More recently, the former Million Dollar Champion has become internet famous for embracing his “Lonely Virgil” persona; one that was assigned to him when he was photographed sitting by himself at wrestling conventions. With a Twitter profile that reads, “Played the role of a black slave for a rich white dude. Has stuck with me ever since”, Virgil is well aware of how his character has been perceived throughout wrestling history.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Is Virgil correct? Will James Ellsworth soon be shipped back to the obscurity from which he was plucked, forced to hustle autographed photos for ends meat?

More WWE: Kevin Owens Turns On Chris Jericho / Bayley Wins The Womens Title / John Cena Consoles Heartbroken Fan / WWE Superstar Announces Her Retirement