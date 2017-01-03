WWE: Undertaker’s Return Date Revealed!

Confirming a previous rumor, WWE announced tonight that The Undertaker will be making his return to RAW next week on the January 9th edition live from New Orleans. …. Announced that Taker’s return will be accompanied by the man he set out for retirement, Shawn Michaels.

In November, The Undertaker was last seen on SmackDown, claiming that he was “back taking souls and digging holes.” Since then, we’ve seen no holes or disappearing souls. For several weeks, all the WWE speculation had The Undertaker facing off against AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble. Now that John Cena has that match, The Undertaker’s path to Wrestlemania 33 is a bit hazier.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There is no clear news on what The Undertaker’s mission will be for the January 9 edition of Monday Night Raw, but another thought is that he could be announcing his entry into the 2017 Royal Rumble. While this may seem odd, considering his last appearance was so brand specific, the Undertaker was not drafted to either brand.

The Deadman could also have his sights set on the winner of RAW’s Universal Championship match, as Taker’s name has been rumored as a possible opponent for Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33.

It’s been 10 years since the Royal Rumble has taken place in San Antonio, Texas, and the last time the event took place there, The Undertaker entered the Rumble at number 30, and won the match. He then went on to challenge and defeat Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 23.

According to Cageside Seats, WrestleMania 33 will feature The Undertaker’s retirement match. Does that mean that he’ll lose to John Cena, or, whoever his opponent turns out to be, on April 2? Not necessarily, as WWE could, and probably should have him retire as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

If 2017 turns out to be the final year of The Undertaker’s career, you can bet the WWE will want him to go out with a bang.



Which path would you like to see The Undertaker take as he hops on the road to Wrestlemania?

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Jay Lethal Updates His ROH Contract Status / Eric Bischoff Explains His Stance On Too Many Pay-Per-Views / 5 Chants Fans Need To Let Die Before 2017! / WWE Caught In The Middle Of NBC Charter Cable Dispute / Kurt Angle’s WWE Return Date Revealed? / Huge Update On Goldberg’s Future / 5 Biggest Transformations In Wrestling History /Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, And More Bring WWE’s Winter Wonderland To Life / 5 Superstars Who Need To Be Repackaged / Paige Drops Huge Announcement On Twitter