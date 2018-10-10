WWE: Undertaker Returning to ‘Smackdown’ for 1000th Episode

WWE legend The Undertaker will be returning to Smackdown for its monumental 1000th episode next week.

The wrestling organization reveled the news on Twitter, along with the announcement that Rey Mysterio will be taking on Shinsuke Nakamura.

“NEXT WEEK on [Smackdown 1000], [Rey Mysterio] RETURNS to action to take on #USChampion [Shinsuke Nakamura] in a [WWE World Cup] qualifying match, AND The Undertaker makes HIS highly-anticipated return to [Smackdown Live],” the WWE’s post read.

Many WWE fans have commented on the news, with most sharing excitement about the big reveals.

“Can’t wait,” one fan commented. “Hopefully you guys will go all out like u do for raw anniversaries. Maybe bring back the fist!”

I am excited to see you both compete with each other but I am looking forward to seeing the undertaker on smackdown live next week Tuesday — Kurtis Patrick (@KurtisPatrick2) October 10, 2018

“Wow will be epic! Can’t wait hope it’s a long good show,” someone else tweeted while another fan wrote, “YES! REY MYSTERIO IS RETURNING!”

In addition to The Undertaker, it was also recently announced that Edge will be returning to host very special Smackdown 1000 edition of his classic interview segment “The Cutting Edge.”

WWE’s Faction Evolution — which features Batista, Randy Orton, Triple H, and Ric Flair — will also be reuniting at Smackdown 1000.

The four WWE mega stars will be appearing together on the show for the first time in several years.

Between them, all four stars have a total of 49 world championship title grabs, making them one of the most prominent crews to ever emerge from the WWE.

Notably, Batista — real name Dave Bautista — has since gone on to a high-profile film career since leaving the WWE.

While speaking to Uproxx in 2017, the Blade Runner 2049 actor opened up about both careers, and shared how, contrary to what people think, he doesn’t believe that wrestling prepared him all that much for film acting.

“I think as far as comedic timing whatever, I think that all comes from me really just being a fan of movies, being a fan of comedians, and not being afraid to embarrass myself. Not being afraid to make fun of myself. I think that’s where that comes from,” Bautista exlained. “As far as wrestling, it’s weird because it’s such a big, I don’t know, physical type performance. It’s hard to compare it to actual film acting.”

SmackDown’s 1000th episode will air Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Photo Credit: WWE