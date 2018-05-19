WWE Reveals Full United Kingdom Tournament Roster

The full roster that will compete in next month’s WWE U.K. title tournament has been revealed.

The tournament will be comprised of 16 competitors. WWE had previously announced the first eight competitors and announced the final eight with a video released on Tuesday.

The newly announced competitors are: Travis Banks (PROGRESS Heavyweight Champion), Flash Morgan Webster, Jordan Devlin, Tucker, Drew Gulak (of 205 Live), Ashton Smith, James Drank, and Tyson T-Bone.

You can view the full announcement video below.

The eight performers who were previously revealed to be part of the tournament were Zack Gibson, Joe Coffey, Jack Gallagher, Dave Mastiff, Kenny Williams, El Ligero, Joseph Conners, and Amir Jordan.

If WWE’s previous U.K. shows are any indication, this should be an incredible event. This year’s show will take place at the legendary Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London England.

WWE previously presented the inaugural WWE U.K. title tournament in January 2017 at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool. That tournament ended up with Pete Dunne taking on Tyler Bate to become the inaugural U.K. champion. That match was won by Bate.

Following the success of that inaugural U.K. show, WWE presented a U.K. special in May 2017 in Norwich. At that show, Pete Dunne defeated Trent Seven to become the number one contender for the U.K. title. Dunne and Bate then fought a few days later at NXT TakeOver Chicago, a match which was arguably the best match of 2017 in WWE. Dunne was victorious in that match and has held the U.K. title ever since.

There are still plans for WWE to develop a weekly episodic U.K. television show and full-time brand, which would also be accompanied by a new WWE Performance Center in the U.K. With the success of groups such as PROGRESS, RevPro, and ICW in recent years, WWE has been attempting to capitalize on the popularity of U.K. wrestling.

The brand was originally slated to begin in 2017, but the move was eventually delayed due to across the board budget cuts within WWE. Triple H recently spoke about the pending launch of the brand and indicated that there are still plans on the table for it to launch down the road, perhaps even this year.