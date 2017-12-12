WWE Announces Tribute To The Troops Main Event

WWE has announced the main event for this week’s annual Tribute to the Troops special event.

The event was taped on December 5th in front of armed services members at a Naval base in San Diego, California. It airs this Thursday night, December 14, on the USA Network.

WWE’s official release is as follows:

The Shield battle Samoa Joe, Cesaro and Sheamus at Naval Base San Diego for WWE Tribute to the Troops The rivalry between The Shield and Samoa Joe, Cesaro & Sheamus reaches a boiling point in front of the men and women of the United States military, as the respective trios will throw down in Six-Man Tag Team action at the 15th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops. Emanating from Naval Base San Diego, TV’s most heartwarming and patriotic show of the year honors the men and women serving at home and abroad. For the 15th anniversary of the event, WWE returns to an active military base to compete in front of active duty service members – harkening back to the roots of the show’s early years in Iraq and Afghanistan. Following the confrontation between The Hounds of Justice and the trio of The Bar and Samoa Joe to kick off Raw, tensions are no doubt flaring and were inflamed even more after The Big Dog’s successful Intercontinental Championship defense against Cesaro, as well as Samoa Joe’s victory against Dean Ambrose – despite the involvement of Jason Jordan. Additionally, Rollins bested The Celtic Warrior in a hard-fought battle that pushed both Superstars to the limit. This Thursday at 8/7 C on USA, all bets are off, and the rival trios will throw down in what is sure to be an all-out brawl in front of troops stationed at Naval Base San Diego. Who will reign supreme at the 15th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops?

The match should be a great main event for what is always a memorable show. A six-man tag team match between six of the best performers in the company is quite the treat for the armed services members who got to witness it live, as all of us who get to see it televised this week.

This year’s Tribute to the Troops is the 15th annual edition of the show, which originated back in 2003 and has resulted in all kinds of well-deserved positive publicity for WWE and its devotion to the American armed forces.