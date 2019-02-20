WWE: The Miz and Maryse Reveal Pregnancy at Elimination Chamber

During Sunday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber event, wrestlers The Miz and Maryse announced they are having another baby, less than a year after welcoming their first.

“We’re having another baby,” Maryse, whose real name is Maryse Mizanin, told the crowd.

“Yes!” The Miz, whose real name is Michael Gregory Mizanin, said before kissing his wife.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Monroe Sky, on March 27, 2018.

The couple’s first pregnancy was a major storyline in Total Divas. A January 2018 episode chronicled the moment Maryse told The Miz he was going to be a father.

“Mike has been on the road. I haven’t seen him in a few days and I’m feeling tired,” Maryse said in the episode. “I feel like I need to nap all the time and it’s just not like me. This has been the longest 48 hours of my life.”

The Miz, 38, and Maryse, 36, have been married since 2014.

In an April interview with PEOPLE Magazine following Monroe’s birth, Maryse said she considered a French name. However, she realized her husband would have trouble pronouncing them.

“When we heard Monroe Sky, it made us think of old Hollywood,” The Miz said of the name they finally chose. “It was beautiful, elegant and the sky is the limit for this little miracle.”

Aside from their day jobs with the WWE, the couple chronicled their experiences as first-time parents in the USA Network series Miz & Mrs. In August, the network ordered more episodes to air in 2019.

“I just really enjoy filming Miz and Mrs.,” Maryse told Fox News in August. “Tomorrow night we get to see our move from Los Angeles to Austin – I move with my two cats, two dogs, my mother, Monroe, my husband and we have 24 hours to do it.”

“It’s the road trip from hell,” Mizanin said of the adventure. “Monroe is a pretty easy baby, to be honest.”

Overall, The Miz told Fox News the couple is doing fine, adding, “We hope everyone is doing great. We’re doing great, and if you need examples, we’ll be your role models.”

The couple’s exciting news was celebrated by WWE fans on Twitter.

“The Miz and Maryse are having another baby! Another family member for Miz and Mrs. Congrats to the family,” one viewer wrote.

“The Miz and Maryse having another baby is Aawwwwwsome,” another wrote.