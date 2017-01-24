WWE: The Kliq Is Reuniting For One Night Only

The boys are getting the band back together! The Kliq, one of the most legendary backstage factions in wrestling history, will reunite for one night only at Wrestlecon this April. Even better, you can hang out with them, but it’s going to cost you and the price may be a little Too Sweet. Here is the official release from Wrestlecon.

“WRESTLECON PRESENTS ONE NIGHT WITH THE KLIQ

For one night only, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman reunite in Orlando, Florida!

Wrestlecon is proud to announce that on Saturday April 1st, the most celebrated, controversial and influential gathering of pro wrestling talents ever – Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman – The Kliq – will reunite for special ticketed event as part of a very unique once in a lifetime experience.

Separately, they are all stars who have headlined major PPV events and have changed the course of professional wrestling, but united, the quartet were instigators of the Monday Night War as well as masters of both the political and the performance art of professional wrestling.

For the first time ever, The Kliq will gather together for a special professional individual photo opportunity for fans at 3 PM, posing with fans in front of a professional backdrop and printed on a 8×10, creating a “Too Sweet” moment for their greatest fans!

Michaels, Hall, Nash and Waltman will then take to the stage for an exclusive, no holds barred 90 MINUTE Question and Answer session with fans, kicking off at 5 PM.The Kliq will confront – as only they can – their collective past, present and future!After the event, the Kliq is headed in the limo to the NXT show, so this will end in plenty of time for fans to make it to NXT Takeover: Orlando.

Again, this will be a special, private ticketed event with only 870 Kliq tickets available.

Ticketing Tiers are as follows:

TIER ONE – LIMITED TO 20 ATTENDEES – $999.000 – ENTRY AT 2:45 PM

*Front of the line privilege to Individual professional photo op with the Kliq; printed on an 8×10.

*Front row seating to 90 minute Kliq Q&A.

*EXCLUSIVE 30 minute limo ride with The Kliq following the Q&A!

*EXCLUSIVE group photo with The Kliq in front of the limo; printed on 8×10!

*EXCLUSIVE Limited Edition 18″x24″ Kliq poster pre-signed by all 4 members. This poster is made specifically and solely for this event.

*EXCLUSIVE ability to have one additional item of your choice signed by all four members of the Kliq prior to limo ride.

*Includes In/Out Privileges to the Event with use of the wristband

TIER TWO – Limited to 430 Attendees – $299.00 – ENTRY AT 2:45 PM

*Premium seating in rows 1-6 for the 90 minute Kliq Q&A.

*Professional group photo op with the Kliq; printed on an 8×10.

*EXCLUSIVE Limited Edition 18″x24″ Kliq poster pre-signed by all 4 members. This poster is made specifically and solely for this event.

*Includes In/Out Privileges to the Event with use of the wristband

TIER THREE – Limited to 320 Attendees – $159 – ENTRY AT 4:30 PM

*General admission seating for the 90 minute Kliq Q&A.

*EXCLUSIVE Limited Edition 18″x24″ Kliq poster pre-signed by all 4 members. This poster is made specifically and solely for this event.

TIER FOUR – Limited to 100 Attendees – $59.00 – ENTRY AT 4:30 PM

*General Admission seating for Q&A

All tickets for ONE NIGHT WITH THE KLIQ can be ordered NOW at https://www.showclix.com/event/one-night-only-with-the-kliq.”

In the mid-1990s, The Kliq were the most powerful backstage faction in the WWE. was also the primary catalyst for two of the most controversial stables in wrestling history: the New World Order (nWo) in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and the WWF/E, and D-Generation X (DX) in the WWF/E. Of the Kliq, Waltman would serve in both groups.

