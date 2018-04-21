WWE Teases Ronda Rousey Vs. Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania 35

We’re a year out from WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, but the WWE is already hinting at one of its potentially headlining matches.

In the latest installment of the WWE YouTube Series “List This!” the company gave a list of five matches they believe fans want to see at the biggest annual show of the year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The list included a return of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg for one final match (potentially Braun Strowman), Daniel Bryan getting a shot to become WWE Champion again, Paul Heyman joining the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 and Batista returning to the company to avenge his previous two WrestleMania outings at WrestleMania XXVI and WrestleMania XXX.

But the most notable idea presented in the video was former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey taking on Charlotte Flair.

“Ronda Rousey has made her mark in the WWE ring,” the voiceover said. “She wasted no time in setting the tone for her sports entertainment career at WrestleMania 34 when she teamed alongside Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. But who’s next for “Rowdy Ronda” on the grandest stage of them all? How about Charlotte Flair? The Queen has proven to be the gold standard of the WWE’s women’s division. What would happen if these two Superstars collided?”

The segment ended with a graphic of Rousey and Flair, so it appears the idea for the match is at least being floated around.

Rousey debuted with the WWE in the closing moments of the Royal Rumble event back in January, and impressed the fans with her in-ring ability and intensity in her first match at Mania at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans back on April 8.

Flair herself had a standout WrestleMania 34 performance, defeating the unbeaten Asuka in just over 13 minutes via a Figure Eight submission to retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship (a title she’d drop two nights later to Carmella).

Given that WWE is still enforcing its brand split, a match between the two would likely only happen at a major event like WrestleMania, or perhaps SummerSlam if the creative team feels its the right time to pull the trigger.

While Rousey is not expected to have the same type of in-ring schedule as the rest of the women’s roster, she has continued to appear on WWE television consistently since her debut victory. She snapped McMahon’s arm with an armbar submission to kick-off Monday Night Raw the night after WrestleMania, and aligned herself with training partner Natalya to fight off Absolution on Monday night.