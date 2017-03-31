WWE Teases New Wrestling Program

Over the past year, the WWE has stretched it’s reach far past the usual bounds of Monday and Tuesday night wrestling programming. From the UK tournament, to the Cruiserweight Classic, to 205 Live, the WWE is branching out into a program for every genre of wrestling fan.

Today, the WWE expanded their horizons even further when they tweeted out a video of a new wrestling program, titled Southpaw Regional Wrestling, which will apparently debut this Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The comedic spoof is a throw back to the regional territory days of wrestling programming such as Mid South Wrestling, featuring legendary announcer, Lance Russell.

The video featuresJohn Cena, Rusev, Lana, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, RAW Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, Cesaro and others.

As of right now, there is no mention on the WWE Network of Southpaw Regional Wrestling, but hopefully more will be revealed this Friday, because this looks amazing.

