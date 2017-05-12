WWE Teases John Cena Roman Reigns Dream Match

One day, John Cena will pass the WWE torch to Roman Reigns. Today on their YouTube page, they gave fans a little fuel for the eventual fire when they called attention to a recent exchange between the stars that happened on Twitter.

Cena gave The Big Dog a shout out recently when he was working out at Roman’s old stomping ground, Georgia Tech. Reigns responded by saying he’s sure Cena wishes he could be with them in the UK. It was a harmless interaction, but WWE jumped on the fans who responded to the exchange by calling for the two stars to face off in a WWE ring.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Cena was supposed to be given the match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, but Vince McMahon ultimately decided it was more beneficial to the future of the WWE for Roman Reigns to be the one that put Taker out to pasture.

Reigns has already captured the same polarizing magic from WWE Universe that fueled most of John Cena‘s ascend to the top of the company, but many are skeptical he has the same mic skills that Cena used to turn even the most disdainful crowds back in his favor.

With Cena and Reigns currently on separate brands, it could be a while before we see the two square off in the same ring. There are plans in place for Roman to face Brock Lesnar at the next WrestleMania, which would postpone the eventual program with Cena until WrestleMania 35 at the earliest.

It makes sense to hold off on the story, for the time being, but just as WWE missed out on getting Taker and Cena in the ring together, waiting is a gamble. An unexpected injury could derail the two from having the moment fans are envisioning.

Instead of waiting for the eventual feud, why not give fans what they want to see now? What would have happened to the WWE had they decided to wait on getting Stone Cold and The Rock in the same program together?

Cena and Reigns could have a rivalry to define the New Era and cement The Big Dog as the face of the company. If he were to never get that chance, it would be a huge loss for both the company and the fans.