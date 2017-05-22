Usos Retain WWE Tag Team Championships At Backlash

Noooooo, it’s not paranoia, it’s just The Uso’s continuing their Day One Ish (what does that even mean?) dominance over the SmackDown Tag Team division with a BackLash victory over the surprising challenge of The Fashion Police.

In one of the stranger and more entertaining matches we’ve seen in a while, Tyler Breeze began incognito in his janitor outfit from the Fashion Files and then transitioned to a grandma with a cane (Chicago followed up with a Lets Go Grandma chant). Breezango put up an honorable effort but ultimately came up short to an Usos superkick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While they may not have captured the blue and silver straps, Breezango have become an unquestioned hit on Tuesday nights. Thanks to their new Fashion Files skits, Tyler Breeze and Fandango have finally been able to show off their comedic chops.

More: Will SmackDown’s Tag Division Double Down On Humor

The backstage skits have proved to be some of the best work of their careers, elevating the team’s profile. And after a recent surprise victory in the first-ever tag team Beat The Clock Challenge, Breezango made SmackDown’s “land of opportunity” phrase truly come to life.

WWE generally likes to get more than one pay per view out of a feud, but the biggest question mark hanging over the tag division right now is the eventual return of The New Day. Promos have started heavily pushing the longest reigning tag champs appearance on Tuesday nights, but we still don’t know when they will appear.

It’s also rumored that The New Day might forgo the Tag Division competition altogether, in pursuit of “Freebird”-ing a shared SmackDown Live singles title.

Lost in the shuffle of SmackDown’s new influx of talent, is former Tag Champions, American Alpha, who have been surprisingly absent since losing the titles to The Usos after WrestleMania.

More: Shinsuke Nakamura Makes Impressive WWE Debut