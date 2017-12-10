Breaking: WWE Suspends Rich Swann Following Incident

Following Rich Swann’s arrest for battery, kidnapping and false imprisonment, WWE has responded swiftly to the incident.

WWE issued the following statement to the media early on Sunday:

“WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, and per our policy, Rich Swann has been indefinitely suspended following his arrest.”

The move is not surprising, as Swann’s arrest and the story about why he was arrested looks particularly bad for the former WWE cruiserweight champion and member of 205 Live roster.

As has been reported, Swann was arrested following an incident that happened either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Swann was taken into custody by the Gainesville, Florida police department in the early morning hours. The arrest stemmed from a domestic incident involving Swann’s wife, pro wrestler Su Yung (Vannarah Riggs).

Swann was reportedly criticizing a match that Riggs had on Saturday night as the two were driving home. Fearing the argument was going to get physical, Riggs excited the car. Swann allegedly chased after her and dragged her back to the car via a headlock.

There was more the one witness to the event, which continued as Swann also exited the car and let it continue to roll (resulting in the car hitting a telephone pole, according to one witness).

Swann is reportedly still in the custody of the Gainesville police department.