WWE Survivor Series Betting Odds: Favorites to Win on Sunday

With WWE Survivor Series only two days away, we’ve got our first round of betting odds for the big show which may give us a glimpse of who will emerge victorious on Sunday night.

The following odds, courtesy of BET Wrestling, seem to go by the book for the most part (with a few surprises to boot). Let’s take a look at them. Note that the favorites for a match are listed with a “-” before the number, and the larger the number, the bigger favorite they are.

Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match (Men)

Team SmackDown -167 vs Team Raw +120

Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match (Women)

Team RAW -295 vs Team SmackDown +200

Champion vs Champion

Brock Lesnar -500 vs AJ Styles +300

Champion vs Champion

Charlotte Flair -155 vs Alexa Bliss +110

Tag Champions vs Tag Champions

The Usos -250 vs Cesaro & Sheamus +175

Intercontinental Champion vs United States Champion

The Miz -139 vs Baron Corbin +100

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Enzo Amore -225 vs Kalisto +155

The Shield -500 vs The New Day +300

As you can see, as of right now, Team SmackDown is favored to win the men’s match and Team RAW is favored to win the women’s match. This might be a bit of a surprise to some, as the RAW team features Triple H and Kurt Angle.

Charlotte is a slight favorite over Alexa Bliss, though the odds are fairly close and could shift as we get closer to show time on Sunday.

The rest of the odds are fairly by the book. One would expect The Shield to be massive favorites in their return to PPV (with Roman Reigns anyway), and that is the case with them heavy favorites over The New Day. Enzo Amore is also a heavy favorite to retain the cruiserweight title, as expected, and the same goes for the Usos over Cesaro and Sheamus.

If we break the odds down further, right now the RAW side is favored to win four matches and the SmackDown side is favored to win three matches, so pretty evenly split there.

