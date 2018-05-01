You Must See This Ancient Album of WWE Childhood Photos

Few fans are more nostalgic than WWE‘s. We love old stuff: old matches, old titles, old figurines, old shirts, old catchphrases, you get the point. That’s why the WWE Network was such a brilliant invention. It was made to exploit our infatuation with oldness.

Well, that’s to the internet, we get to go way back. We found an album’s worth of old photos of WWE Superstars. While some of these gems are from high school, a lot of them of your favorite WWE Superstars when they were just grade-school grapplers.

Enjoy!

Brock Lesnar

Who knew that such an innocent looking boy would grow up to be one of the most physically destructive humans to ever walk the planet?

We don’t have a date on this photo, but if we had to guess, this is Brock Lesnar in the first half of high school. Despite his ripe age, we’re not sure if Roman Reigns could beat this version of Brock Lesnar either…

The Miz

If The Miz had been cast in The Sandlot there’s no doubt he’d be Hamilton Porter’s favorite punching bag.

Thankfully for this vulnerable version of A-Lister, he didn’t have to go through that.

The Undertaker

Past photos of The Undertaker are hard to find. Part of that is due to his childhood pre-dating social media by a few decades, and the other is the unspoken agreement to keep The Deadman’s humanizing photos under wraps.

Well, this one got out, and we’re very happy it did.

The Hardy Boyz

You can’t see it but both Young Matt and Young Jeff are each standing on 14-foot ladders in this photo.

Shout out to Matt’s corner mustache.

Finn Balor

Even though Finn is 36 in 2018, his childhood photo looks like it could be from the first World War.

Lucky for Finn, his smile and abs are both timeless.

Alexa Bliss

This is what teenagers used to look like. Instead of having their faces buried in their phones, they would look out the window and emanate their adolescent angst.

Thanks for the history lesson, Alexa!

Triple H

The Cerebral Assasin must have been a late bloomer because in this picture, Triple H looks harmless.

Take a good look WWE fans, this is the face, that will one day run WWE.

Daniel Bryan

Well, this is adorable. Of course this handsome hunk of chubbiness would go on to start the Yes Movement!

Braun Strowman

No the man in the navy sweatshirt is not Braun Strowman as a child—the youngling in the middle is the Pikachu version of the Monster Among Men.

According to our sources, Braun is actually just three days old in this photo.

Sheamus

This is a total gut call, but young Sheamus looks like he ate his boogers for at least a decade.

Randy Orton

Randy Orton has never once known what it was like to be ugly. Even at this young age, he still had his chiseled jawline.

John Cena

I don’t care if John Cena is fading away as a WWE Superstar, he gets to close this slideshow.

Of course, he’s holding a championship, too. From our vantage, Cena’s childhood toy is an exact replica of Pat Patterson’s original Intercontinental Championship.