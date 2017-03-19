WWE: Chris Jericho Helps Girl Ask Her Boyfriend To Prom

Every teenager has come upon the nerve-wracking right of passage that is asking someone to prom, though most aren’t lucky enough to get some help from a wrestling legend.

Luckily for one Twitter user, though, that turned out to be the case. Jericho is an avid Twitter user, and so @LucidLily decided to reach out to him for some help with asking her boyfriend to prom (via IWNerd). Her boyfriend is a big fan of Jericho, so who better to have asked on her behalf. She said, “Ik you probably won’t see this but, I wanted to ask my bf to prom and was wondering if u could help bc he’s a big fan of yours.”

@IAmJericho Ik you probably won’t see this but, I wanted to ask my bf to prom and was wondering if u could help bc he’s a big fan of yours — Sunny (@LucidLily) January 17, 2017

What can I do? https://t.co/peVixBOS22 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 17, 2017

Not even 15 minutes later he responded: “What can I do?”

The result was an Instagram video that Jericho posted asking the big question, and if her boyfriend turned her down, well, there would be consequences.

Hey Jacob….Sommer wants u to go to the prom with her! #whatsyouranswer #dontbeastupididiot #sayyes A video posted by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Jan 19, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

He said “Hey Jacob, Chris Jericho here. I’ve got a question for you. Summer wants to know if you’ll go to the prom with her. I suggest that you do, because do you know what happens…when you don’t go to the prom with Summer after she asks you, Jacob, do you know what happens hmm? Do you know what happens if you don’t go to the prom? THEN YOU JUST MADE THE LIST! But I’m sure you’re gonna go. Have a great time guys!” All that seemed to convince him, as she posted a tweet saying “HE SAID YES!”

Just in case you need another reason to love Jericho, you now have it. Enjoy.

