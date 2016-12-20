WWE: Sting Is the Dallas Cowboys New ‘Intimidation Coach’

He may never get that Wrestlemania match with The Undertaker, but the Stinger isn’t done chasing his dreams. Today the Dallas Cowboys tweeted out a video introducing Sting as their new “Intimidation Coach.”

Welcome the Dallas Cowboys’ newest coach… pic.twitter.com/ccrNPTLiWt — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 20, 2016

Sting announced his retirment from the WWE at the 2016 Hall of Fame ceremony, which was held in Dallas. Maybe the former WCW champion applied for the job the following day. Either way, it’s nice to see the 12-2 Cowboys thinking outside the box as they attempt to reach the Super Bowl.

Just don’t be surprised to see Tony Romo lurking in the rafters when the Cowboys face the Lions on Monday, December 26th.

