WWE: Stephanie McMahon Burns CM Punk On RAW

Monday Night RAW is live in Chicago tonight, which of course meant it wouldn’t be long before the Chi town faithful began breaking into their customary “CM PUNK!” chants.

Tonight, that chant started roughly thirty seconds into Stephanie McMahon’s opening promo when the crowd foolishly tried to interrupt the RAW commissioner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stephanie was clearly prepared for the chants as she immediately hit them with a dig at the second city savior, saying, “If you could keep that up for 2 minutes and 15 seconds, you’d last 1 second longer than CM Punk did!”

Crowd: “CM Punk!, CM Punk!, CM Punk!” Stephanie: “keep that up for 2 minutes and 15 seconds you will last longer than CM punk!” Crowd: pic.twitter.com/H14ldBoI27 — Slice Wrestling (@EntSlice) December 27, 2016

The crowd quickly dropped their chants and sat in silence. It was yet another brilliant moment by the woman that has as much control over a WWE crowd as anyone in the business.

Sadly, the Chicago crowd would again break into a CM Punk chant only 6 minutes later when Roman Reigns appeared. We could be in for a long two nights as Smackdown LIVE will also be broadcasting from Chicago tomorrow evening.

Listen to ComicBook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: This Is What Paige Could Look Like As Wonder Woman / Becky Lynch Vs The Pineapple Can Is The Best /Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, And More Bring WWE’s Winter Wonderland To Life / 5 Superstars Who Need To Be Repackaged / The Mixed Legacy Of The NXT Championship / 5 Trades That Would Make Both Brands Better / Baron Corbin Is Set For A Huge Push In 2017 / Why The Miz Is Having The Best Year Ever / Braun Strowman Destroys Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins / Sting Signs With The Dallas Cowboys