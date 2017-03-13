WWE Star’s Push Coming To An End

With the imminent returns of Finn Balor and Seth Rollins, the deck is about to get shuffled on Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, when top talent returns, mid-carders who were filling their main event spots get knocked back down the latter.

For the past few months one of those main event spots has been filled by the “Underachiever From The Underground,” Sami Zayn. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears as if Sami Zayn‘s brief push on WWE Raw has come to an end.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Observer’s Dave Meltzer notes after Seth Rollins went down with injury, WWE was “forced” to push Zayn due to the fact that Roman Reigns was the only regularly performing top babyface on the Raw roster. However, with Chris Jericho turning face, as well as Finn Balor and Seth Rollins returning soon, WWE is no longer in need of Zayn in a top spot.

While Zayn has been featured in top matches with Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and a somewhat unresolved program with Braun Strowman, his “babyface push” has mostly only consisted of him racking up squash losses to RAW’s top heels.

Sami has been nothing more than a glorified Tito Santana in his recent run, and while it seems as if all the losing was building Zayn up for a big WrestleMania moment, this latest report seems to suggest that he will fall even farther by the wayside.

It’s possible this move down the card will only be temporary as Chris Jericho is planning on taking a little time off after ‘Mania and even more importantly for Zayn, another WWE draft may be happening around June.

Zayn has been the name most rumored to move to Tuesday nights as Daniel Bryan has made no secret that he would like to have the former NXT Champion on his brand. Zayn was also rumored to be traded by RAW GM Mick Foley late last year, but it was all simply a storlyine ruse to test Zayn’s mettle.

As of right now, Sami does not have a match scheduled for WrestleMania 33.

As for those who will be at WrestleMania 33, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, The Big Show vs Shaq, Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE:

Kevin Owens Responds To Getting Destroyed By Brock Lesnar

Watch Finn Balor Return At WWE Live Event

Matt Hardy’s Wife Goes On Epic Twitter Rant Against Impact