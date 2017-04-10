WWE Star Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Ankle Injury

One superstar who will apparently not be partaking in tonight’s monumental Superstar shake-up is New Day star, Kofi Kingston. WWE.com posted a breaking news update on Kofi’s health, saying the former WWE Tag Team Champion has suffered an ankle injury that will require surgery. WWE released the following statement.

“Kofi Kingston sustained an injury to his right ankle during The Revival’s post-match assault last Monday night on Raw, and WWE.com can confirm that the former Raw Tag Team Champion will be out of action for several weeks.

During the attack by The Revival, Kofi injured his right ankle and heard a crack, and was unable to put weight on his leg following the attack,” WWE physician Dr. Chris Amann told WWE.com. “Further evaluation and an MRI revealed that the attack had caused fragments of bone to break off the ankle bone (talus), requiring arthroscopic surgery to remove the bone chips from the damaged joint.”

Kingston’s injury leaves The New Day down a man just before the Raw and SmackDown LIVE locker rooms undergo a Superstar Shake-up. How it might impact The New Day has yet to be determined, but stay with WWE.com and tune in to Raw tonight at 8/7 C for more on this developing story and the Superstar Shake-up.”

If wrestling history is any indication, this could be a “work” from the WWE to put over The Revival. Much of their gimmick in NXT revolved around them putting other superstars on the shelf. However, usually when WWE.com posts an injury update, it has a basis in reality. It’s altogether possible the injury is real, albeit unintentional.

One of the big rumors heading into the Shake-Up was that perhaps The New Day would be split up to give Big E a chance to shine as a solo star. This injury could be the most logical in-road to make that happen.

We’ll keep you posted as more details arise

