WWE Star Suffers Knee Injury, To Miss 3-5 Months

Every WWE Superstar hates to miss out on WrestleMania season. Just this morning we reported that it appears Rusev would be taking some time off to have shoulder surgery. The Bulgarian Brute is not the only RAW Superstar expected to miss out on a big ‘Mania payday.

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that, due to a recently sustained knee injury, 205 Live star Cedric Alexander will be out of action for the next few months.

“Multiple sources confirm Cedric injured his right knee and doctors are saying he won’t be able to wrestle for 3-5 months … which means he’ll more than likely return in the summer of 2017.”

Cedric has been a prominent part of the Cruiserweight division since he debuted in last year’s Cruiserweight Classic. He initially began a relationship with Alicia Fox on 205 Live, but ultimately “broke up” with her when she joined forces with Noam Dar.

Luckily for the Cruiserweight Division, Neville’s ascension in the division has raised the profile of the 205 Live stars, and the recent addition of Austin Aries gives the group a compelling storyline to carry them into WrestleMania.

As for Alexander, he has too much talent to be ignored and will likely find a prominent position in the division upon his return. As of now, there are no plans to remove the Cruisers from Monday Nights, as they have certainly helped fill the three hour show.

As for those who will be at WrestleMania 33, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, The Big Show vs Shaq, Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

