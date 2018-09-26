WWE Star Liv Morgan Knocked Unconscious by Brie Bella on Live TV

WWE star Liv Morgan suffered a scary moment during Monday Night Raw this week when she was kicked in the face by her opponent Brie Bella.

The two women were participating in a six-way tag team match when Bella used the “Yes!” kicks, made popular by her husband, Daniel Bryan, on Morgan. The kicks were supposed to land on Morgan’s chest, and the first few did before Bella missed her aim and kicked her opponent square in the face.

Bella’s first three kicks land right where they’re supposed to, with Morgan doing an excellent job of selling them each time. On the fourth go, the pair got out of rhythm and Bella’s leg went higher than it had previously, catching Morgan in the mouth.

Though Morgan’s reaction to the fourth kick was clearly different than those before it, Bella misfired once again, causing Morgan to buckle in on herself. She was later taken out of the match during a commercial break after Bella brought her to the side of the ring so she could be tagged out.

TMZ Sports reports that Morgan was diagnosed with a concussion after the match and is now going through the proper protocol under WWE’s comprehensive wellness program.

The company’s wellness program states that Morgan will have to be medically cleared before she can return to the ring, and it is currently unclear how long that is expected to take.

Bella used Twitter after the show to send well-wishes to Morgan.

“Every match on #Raw is an opportunity for us to entertain our fans,” she wrote. “Our intentions as @WWE Superstars is to win the match, never injure our opponents. Thinking about @YaOnlyLivvOnce tonight.”

Every match on #Raw is an opportunity for us to entertain our fans. Our intentions as @WWE Superstars is to win the match, never injure our opponents. Thinking about @YaOnlyLivvOnce tonight. ❤️ -B — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 25, 2018

After the match, fans pointed out that Bella recently made mistakes on two suicide dives, though that move only put herself in danger unlike her kicks to Morgan.

– Botched a failed suicide dive

– Almost died on a “successful” suicide dive

– Nearly ruined the finish of the Hell in a Cell mixed tag match

– Hurt Zelina Vega at ringside

– Just legit knocked out Liv Morgan on @WWE #RAW I like Brie Bella, but I think it’s time to stop. pic.twitter.com/7olRVy1Tnt — Alex M (@theLexBot) September 25, 2018

Others insisted that Bella made a mistake and shouldn’t be judged this harshly for it.

Look, Brie Bella made a mistake. It was an accident. So stop fucking hounding her! It’s wrestling and superstars get hurt, and things don’t always go as planned. #RAW — Laura Blackheart (@thuslaura) September 25, 2018

