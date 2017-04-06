WWE Star Brought To Tears By Smackdown Crowd

If you love professional wrestling, like, really, really love it, this next story is going to give you all the feels. NXT star, Tye Dillinger, made his long awaited main roster debut this past Tuesday for the first ever live post-WrestleMania 33 Smackdown.

The Perfect Ten, who received a huge reaction when he was entered into this year’s Royal Rumble at number ten, defeated Curt Hawkins in a match where the overjoyed crowd showered him with chants of “ten.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an interview with WWE after he won his debut match, Dillinger was brought to tears as he described the positive reaction from the live crowd on what he called the best moment of his life.

This “It’s just 15 years, 15 years for a few minutes out there in front of that crowd, in front of my home crowd, technically, I can’t think of a better moment,” Dillinger said. “I thought I had the greatest moment of my life in the Royal Rumble this year, and that turns out to be the second. It was worth it. I don’t care if you add up all the hours, months, years, whatever it may be for those few minutes for all those 15 years, it’s absolutely worth it.”

Clearly a fan favorite, also Dillinger is one of the most well-liked stars in the locker room. The new star of the blue brand described how the locker room reacted to his debut.

“For the WWE superstars that were standing when I came back through the curtain and for them to clap, that’s probably the greatest compliment I can get,” Dillinger said. “To have guys like the Road Dogg, Tyler Breeze and those guys that I came up with for a very long time, for them to say ‘hey, you did a good job,’ it doesn’t get much better than that. I couldn’t have pictured it any other way.”

It will be interesting to see if Dillinger continues to get over as much as he did with the WrestleMania weekend crowd, but we certainly wish him all the best.

More WWE:

WWE Fans React To Nia Jax’s Revealing Post

Backstage Reason Behind WWE Star’s Release

Spoilers On Superstar Shake Up



Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

