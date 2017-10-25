Big Time Episode Of SmackDown Set For Next Week

WWE took it upon themselves to announce several matches and segments for next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown during Tuesday night’s broadcast. Given that Survivor Series, one of the biggest shows of the year, is on the horizon, WWE is trying to spike some interest in the product.

First of all, Kevin Owens will take on Shinsuke Nakamura in a bout to determine a spot for Team WWE SmackDown at Survivor Series. This follows a match between Sami Zayn and Randy Orton this week where Orton was victorious, becoming the first member of Team SmackDown.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Becky Lynch Becomes Team SmackDown Captain

Owens and Nakamura have wrestled before on SmackDown, with their first WWE singles match happening last June on the show (they previously wrestled in Ring of Honor as well). However, interest is sure to be high as two of the best wrestlers in the company (and on the planet) step into the ring in what will surely be the main event of the broadcast.

Also announced for next week is Bobby Roode taking on Dolph Ziggler in a two out of three falls match. Following Ziggler’s recent victory over Roode on last week’s broadcast, this proves to be the rubber match in the series (and hopefully the last). The bout was set up during a backstage segment on Tuesday’s show.

Following AJ Styles’ quick victory over Sunil Singh via the Calf Crusher this week, Styles will be in action next week against another one of Jinder Mahal‘s men. It was revealed that Styles will wrestle Samir Singh next week following a loud segment backstage on this week’s show where Samir wanted to be out for revenge for his brother.

The Styles vs. Singhs storyline is essentially a time waster as we wait for Styles to challenge WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, presumably in December (or maybe even the Royal Rumble). However, WWE is stalling until Survivor Series before they really start promoting that match. Hence, Styles taking on the Singhs in bouts that are not really any kind of real contest.

More: Team SmackDown: Sami Zayn Out, Randy Orton In (For Now)

Also announced for next week is a Fashion Files segment, which like this week’s edition, will be Stranger Things inspired.