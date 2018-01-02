Tonight’s First WWE SmackDown of 2018 Promises to be Memorable

The first edition of SmackDown Live! in 2018 promises to be a big one tonight on the USA Network.

WWE has announced several matches and segments for tonight’s broadcast. First and foremost, WWE champion AJ Styles will take on Sami Zayn in a non-title match. With Styles and Zayn being two of the best in-ring competitors in WWE, this promises to be a great television match. Hopefully they are given enough television time to have a memorable bout.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although Styles vs. Zayn is not for the title, elsewhere on the show we will have a championship match. The Usos are set to defend their WWE SmackDown tag team titles against Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. Gable and Benjamin have seemingly been groomed for a title run for the last couple of months. Will tonight be their moment, or will WWE extend their feud and have the pair wait for their official coronation?

One thing is for sure: Gable’s daughter is hoping her daddy comes home with the gold.

Told my girl we had to take a short break from Disney World so daddy could go win the Tag Team Titles real quick tonight. Her face broke my heart, so now the @WWEUsos have to pay for it. Their beating just got upgraded…#ScratchAndClaw pic.twitter.com/p9LHds3BCz — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) January 2, 2018

Also tonight, the WWE U.S. title tournament will continue. The tournament began last week after Daniel Bryan announced the title had been vacated due to Dolph Ziggler refusing to answer WWE’s requests.

Zack Ryder will take on his former partner, Mojo Rawley, and Xavier Woods will battle Aiden English to advance in the eight person title tournament.

After SmackDown is off the airwaves, turn on the WWE Network to catch tonight’s edition of 205 Live. Announced for the show is Jack Gallagher taking on Hideo Itami.