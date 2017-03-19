Seth Rollins Gets An Expected Return Date

After news of Rollins reinjury to his right knee on Monday Night RAW, fans have been waiting to hear if he’s going to be out for a prolonged amount of time or if he can make it back for WrestleMania.

While official confirmation hasn’t happened yet, the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Squared Circle) contains some new information regarding the timeframe for his return.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Rollins was getting an evaluation on the knee on 2/1 in Birmingham and the early word was that he’d be out about eight weeks, meaning that Mania was possible but not definite. Obviously, he’ll want to do it under any circumstances when it’s that close of a call but WWE these days, for legal reasons, is far more cautious about throwing talent back into the ring before they are ready than has been the case historically.”

If that is indeed the case, it is doubtful he will actually wrestle in the ring, though he could still have some sort of impact on the match without having to risk reinjury, giving him some extra time before he makes his full in-ring return. It’s unfortunate that WWE sat him on the sidelines for so long in this Triple H storyline, but hopefully, that will kickstart once he comes back this time around. If the recent tweets from Rollins and Samoa Joe are any indications, WWE plans on him being back rather soon.

