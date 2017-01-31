WWE: Samoa Joe Makes His RAW Debut And Destroys Seth Rollins

Samoa Joe has finally made his presence felt on the WWE‘s main roster! A longtime indy superstar, Joe has been a wrecking ball since signing with the WWE and wrestling in NXT in 2015. Just as Seth Rollins was about to get his hands on Triple H, Samoa Joe emerged to completely wreck Rollins as RAW went off the air.

Earlier in the evening, Seth Rollins called out Stephanie McMahon on RAW to have her answer for Triple H’s sins and, more importantly, his whereabouts. Stephanie reminded Rollins that he has not tasted championship gold since he left the Authority and then demanded an immediate apology.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rollins didn’t take the request too well. The Architecht threatened to stop at nothing until he exacted his revenge. It was at that moment that Stephanie said Triple H would make his return later in the evening.

The Game did return to give a classic Triple H promo, finally revealing that he turned his back on Rollins because Seth didn’t uphold his end of the bargain. Trips said Seth blamed all his WWE failures on him, when he owes him nothing.

Hunter would go on to say he was trying so hard not to be the Destroyer anymore, but every day guys like Seth Rollins made it harder for him to put on a suit and go to the office. Trips called out Rollins for a fight and as Rollins emerged, The Game’s plan A, Samoa Joe, attacked and choked out Rollins.

Joe is a longtime indy star who established himself in ROH from the promotion’s beginning in 2002, holding the ROH World Championship for a record 21 months from May 2003 to December 2004. Upon joining TNA in June 2005, he embarked on an 18-month-long undefeated streak, and went on to hold the TNA World Heavyweight Championship once, the TNA X Division Championship five times, the TNA World Tag Team Championship twice, and the TNA Television Championship once; completing the TNA Triple Crown and the TNA Grand Slam.

He also wrestled internationally and on the independent circuit for various promotions, winning several titles, including the GHC Tag Team Championship with Magnus in Pro Wrestling Noah, and he was an inaugural NWA Intercontinental Tag Team Champion with Keiji Sakoda in Pro Wrestling Zero1. He left TNA in February 2015, briefly competing again in ROH and the independent circuit.

Joe worked his way through the NXT roster, winning every match in his first few months and turning heel against then-champion Finn Balor. Joe became the first ever two-time NXT champion.

What impact will Samoa Joe have on Seth Rollins’ quest to face Triple H at Wrestlemania 33?

MORE WWE: 6 Immediate Takeaways From The Royal Rumble / John Cena Ties Ric Flair’s Championship Record / Kevin Owens Brings Back The Stone Cold Stunner / WWE Superstar Is In Poor Health / Is Cesaro Moonlighting As A Stripper / Charlotte Wants An All Female Royal Rumble / Paige Hits Back On “Strippers” Comment From MTV Star / Should WWE Embrace Intergender Wrestling? / WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Is Engaged / John Cena Rips AJ Styles And The Indy Wrestling Scene / The Real Problem With Roman Reigns / Was Alberto Del Rio Hoping Paige Didn’t See This Photo? / How Steve Austin Got Donald Trump To Take A Stone Cold Stunner / Kevin Owens Picks His WrestleMania Dream Match