WWE: Rusev Leaks “Script” For The Royal Rumble

Rusev is known for being a Bulgarian bruiser inside the ring, but outside the ring he’s one of the funniest follows on Twitter. With only hours until the 2017 Royal Rumble, Rusev had some fun with his followers when he leaked part of the “script” for tonight’s main event.

Wow this guy was right. I just got the script. I can share only top part. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ZX94V0Sv96 — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 28, 2017

Does Rusev have an actual chance at winning this year’s Rumble? Sadly, I’d say probably no. Rusev did finish 2nd in the 2015 Rumble and the vocal majority of fans in Philly would have much rather he won than Roman Reigns. Hopefully there will come a day where Rusev gets a chance to run with the top of WWE card as he is certainly one of the most talented big men on the roster.

When a naive Twitter follower responded to Rusev, he had quite the response:

