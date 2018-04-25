WWE Rumor: Multiple Titles Expected to Change Hands at Greatest Royal Rumble

Not long ago, the Greatest Royal Rumble felt like nothing more than an international wrestling exhibition. But now, the Saudi Arabian show has a better card than WrestleMania 34—one that may include several title changes.

On Friday, April 27, the Greatest Royal Rumble will host exactly six championship matches and according to Wrestling Observer Radio, current expectations have multiple titles getting new owners.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Well, they’re going to get several [title changes]. They’re going to get the Raw Tag Team Title change no matter what. And yeah, they’re going to get some changes for sure,” said Dave Meltzer.

As mentioned the only belts guaranteed to land in new hands are the vacated RAW Tag Team Championships. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt will try to best perpetual RAW tag champs and current SmackDown stars, The Bar, to become the most eccentric tag team champions is recent WWE memory.

But for the rest of the card, who is most likely to become a new champion?

Well, conventional wisdom says Roman Reigns will beat Brock Lesnar in their WrestleMania 34 rematch to become Universal Champion. However, a report surfaced on Tuesday indicating the WWE is undecided on the finish of that match leaving ample wiggle room for fan speculation.

The SmackDown Tag Team Championships would be an easy swap for WWE to make, as The Usos are one of the company’s hottest acts. The incumbent Bludgeon Brothers have been fearsome, but WWE is more invested in the Samoan twins.

Jeff Hardy has only been US Champion for a week but finds his new belt in serious jeopardy in a match with Jinder Mahal. WWE likes Jinder, and we should consider him a serious option in any championship match he enters.

The Intercontinental ladder match promises some wild moments, but it looks like Seth Rollins is set for a long run with his prestigious title. However the Miz will be an attractive option anytime the Intercontinental Championship is up for grabs so if it’s not going to be Rollins, it will be the A-Lister.

The WrestleMania rematch for the WWE Championship can be considered a coin toss. It felt like Shinsuke Nakamura was destined to get his big win in the Superdome but instead executed a masterful heel turn. Styles has been great as WWE Champion and needs little justification to keep the belt, however, WWE may want to see if Shinsuke really can be a top guy in the company.

The good news is that we’ll have all of these answers in due time. The Greatest Royal Rumble is set to kick off at 12 PM EST this Friday, so make room for it on your lunch break.

[H/T Ringside News]