Roman Reigns’ Post-WrestleMania Plans Are A Huge Letdown

Roman Reigns will embark on the biggest match of his career this Sunday in Orlando when he takes on the legendary Undertaker in the very “yard” that Taker made famous — WrestleMania. The marquee match is likely being used to set up a passing of the torch from one generational star to the other as many have speculated it could be the Deadman’s grand finale. Regardless of whether The Phenom hangs up his boots or not, there is no doubt Roman Reigns will be riding an entirely new wave of momentum and could even be viewed in a new light by many of the WWE Universe once WrestleMania comes to a close.

Unfortunately, it appears as if it will be back to business as usual for Reigns once WrestleMania is over because according to the Rumour Roundup section on Cageside Seats, Reigns is set to immediately resume his feud with Braun Strowman. The rumors also state that “The Monster Among Men” is the favorite to win the Andre The Giant Battle Royal which will keep him looking strong heading back into his feud with “The Big Dog.”

The news is a huge bummer on several fronts. First, those hoping to see a new side of Roman Reigns after he will certainly be the heel (in a traditional wrestling sense) during his match Taker will be severely disappointed to see the former WWE Champion going back into a challenge where he is once again miscast as the underdog. Second, the season after WrestleMania is traditionally the time for WWE to start fresh. Fresh storylines. Fresh match-ups. Fresh television.

Considering their feud is already 3 months old, Strowman and Reigns are anything but. Strowman cost Reigns the WWE Universal Title at Royal Rumble earlier this year; then Roman returned the favor the next night on Raw by attacking Strowman during his first ever Universal Title match. This led to a match at Fastlane between the two men that saw Reigns survive the monster after Strowman dominated most of the match but made a costly mistake by taking to the top rope and attempting to hit a big splash. Strowman missed, and Reigns hit a huge spear for the win, handing Strowman the first singles loss of his career. Since Fastlane, the two have continued to fight tooth and nail on Raw. They actually attempted to have a Fastlane rematch a few weeks ago on Raw, but the match was interrupted by The Undertaker, who faces Reigns at Wrestlemania.

What is to be gained from another feud between these two? Whomever comes out on top will end up squashing the momentum that the other gained with their career defining WrestleMania victories.

I can think of a better opponent for both of these men and he will be wearing a shiny new red Universal Championship belt when the RAW after WrestleMania kicks off in Orlando.

