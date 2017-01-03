WWE: Roman Reigns Defeats Chris Jericho To Retain His US Championship

Roman Reigns was able to once again keep Chris Jericho from winning the one championship that has eluded him over his 26 year career! Stephanie McMahon opened RAW by announcing that Chris Jericho would win the title if Reigns was disqualified or counted out.

Seth Rollins would then defeat Kevin Owens in a match that would keep Owens from being able to accompany Jericho to ringside.

Y2J nearly had the match won when he tried to get DQ’d by throwing the US belt to Roman Reigns before falling down in a nice tribute to Eddie Guerrero.

After kicking out of a codebreaker Reigns would connect with the spear and pick up the victory. The win leaves Roman’s dreams of leaving the Royal Rumble as a double champion still safely in tact.

