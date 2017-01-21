Ric Flair Calls Out NFL Quarterback On Twitter

Ric Flair has found his way into many locker rooms over the years. The Nature Boy has served as the ultimate hype man for teams on the brink of greatness. Today, the WWE Hall of Famer took it upon himself to post a video calling out Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ahead of this weekend’s NFC championship game between the Falcons and the Packers.

In the video Flair makes a bold statement, telling Rodgers that Matt Ryan is the best quarterback in the NFL. Of course, Flair finishes strong with “To be the team, you gotta beat the team.”

The Packers have been on a roll lately, but the 16 time world champion’s endorsement could be enough to get the Falcons into the Super Bowl.

Which WWE star would you like to see repping your favorite team?

