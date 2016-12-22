WWE: Rey Mysterio On ‘The Best Wrestler In The WWE’

Sports Illustrated recently sat down with Lucha Underground star Rey Mysterio to discuss his career and his take on the current state of the WWE. When asked who he thought was the best wrestler in the WWE, Mysterio gave an answer that might surprise the WWE universe.

“Randy Orton is, in my eyes and in my heart, the best wrestler in that company. I’m not talking about high flying, I’m not taking about the fast-paced acrobatic style. To me, he’s the best in WWE right now. I don’t think there is ever going to be a guy that works the style he does. The way he carries himself in the ring means a lot to me. Randy has a great presence and style that can’t be compared to anyone, and nobody can imitate his style. I actually use Randy Orton as an example to my son because he wants to start training in January. My son is a big kid—he’s 6’1″, 205—and I insist that he must watch and learn from Randy’s style. Not to imitate, but just to learn from what he has done over the years and see his evolution into who he is now. I have tremendous respect for that man. He’s an awesome human being, and he’s a general in the ring.”

Rey Mysterio won his first WWE World Championship in a match with Randy Orton and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 22. While Randy may not be the first name that comes to mind when naming the best wrestlers in the WWE, he has found a new passion for his character now that he’s joined the Wyatt Family.

When asked about a possible return to the WWE, Mysterio did not rule it out.

“You never say never. but I am very, very comfortable in the position I’m in with Lucha Underground. I love their schedule, I love their style, I love what they have to offer. I don’t think there will ever be another company that has what Lucha Underground has. It’s very unique, exciting, and fresh—this is really something new.”

Where would you rank Randy Orton among the WWE’s top wrestlers?

