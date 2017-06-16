WWE Reveals How John Cena Became A Free Agent

The randomness of the 2017 Superstar Shake-Up has proved to be a good tool for WWE, as the lack of clearly defined rules gave them the chance to suddenly proclaim that John Cena was a ‘free agent.’ Cena, a long time SmackDown Live star, was not moved during the Shake-Up. Today, the WWE finally explained exactly how the 16 time World Champion earned his new free agent status. Sort of.

“WWE.com has learned that The Cenation Leader became a Free Agent during the Superstar Shake-up after WrestleMania, but not much else is known about what that status entails.”

“Cena’s status as a Free Agent has the WWE Universe wondering exactly what that means for his future. WWE.com has learned that The Cenation Leader became a Free Agent during the Superstar Shake-up after WrestleMania, but not much else is known about what that status entails. Cena has been Team Blue through and through since the WWE Brand Extension, having been the third selection (seventh overall) of SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon and General Manager Daniel Bryan in the WWE Draft.

Could Cena simply be staying with SmackDown LIVE when he returns? Or will he be saying goodbye to Team Blue and heading to Monday Night Raw? Find out when John Cena makes his return to WWE on the July 4 edition of SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

The free agent status has sparked a lot of debate on what WWE has planned for Cena’s return. One person who believes the implications to be harmful is former RAW GM, Eric Bischoff. On the latest episode of his podcast, Bischoff on Wrestling, the Bischoff attacked the concept of Cena bouncing between both Raw and SmackDown.

“I don’t dig it. I’ve said from the very beginning on this podcast that I predicted that it’ll become almost a non-issue at some point unless they really commit to making those brands feel different and unique. Like two different companies. If all you’re going to do is paint one red and paint one blue and talent is going to transition back and forth on a regular basis you’re calling it a brand split but it’s not. It’s just two different shows.”

It looks like Bischoff’s prediction has come to light. With the Superstar Shake Up and now Cena claiming dual citizenship, the wall of separation between Raw and SmackDown is nearly nonexistent.

For WWE, they may think that adding Cena to RAW could drag the show out of its historically low ratings slump. But it’s this kind of reliance on Cena that is a bigger cause for concern.



