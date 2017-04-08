WWE Reuniting A Powerful Faction?

The WWE has a history of serious stables and factions. The four horseman, Nation of Domination, DX,the Wyatt Family, Evolution, The Nexus, and others populate the company’s history, and most of those became fan favorites. There is a faction though that hasn’t really had a chance to blossom, and that might be on the docket for a fix very soon.

The company is undergoing what it’s calling a “Superstar Shakeup”, which will result in some trades between Monday Night RAW and Smackdown Live. It should freshen up the rosters a bit while also giving a few key superstars a chance to shine brighter on the opposite platform. According to PW Insider (via SEScoops), WWE is considering moving the phenomenal one AJ Styles over to Monday Night RAW, effectively reteaming him with his New Japan Pro Wrestling compatriots Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The three were part of the infamous Bullet Club in New Japan, and when Gallows and Anderson first debuted in WWE they joined together to form The Club.

Since then though AJ moved over to Smackdown Live, and while the team has still been in the title picture, they just haven’t caught on as well as many had hoped. Moving AJ to RAW to reteam with them would be a great way to rejuvenate the team, and will hopefully result in a big heel push for the group. There are also rumors that point to The New Day moving over to Smackdown, clearing the Tag Team division a bit for the Club to run loose.

The Bullet Club was formed back in 2013 by current Monday Night RAW superstar Finn Balor, alongside Anderson, Bad Luck Fale, and Tama Tonga. Later it added more members, including the Young Bucks (Ring of Honor) and Gallows. Many have wondered if at some point Balor would be brought in to lead his old stable, but it appears WWE likes keeping him in the babyface role for now. If Balor ever wants to go heel though, he’s got a ready-made avenue to do so, which could always also be used to turn AJ babyface.

Only time will tell.

