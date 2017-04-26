Renee Young Reveals Details On Secret Wedding To Dean Ambrose

A couple of weeks ago, Total Divas‘ Renee Young shocked the WWE Universe when she revealed that she had tied the knot with her WWE star boyfriend, Dean Ambrose. Many rumors began circulating that the two WWE stars had a secret wedding and Young now coming clean on her nuptials in an exclusive interview with E! News.

“Every time I look down and I see my ring and every time we’re together I’m like, ‘Oh my God you’re my husband now!’ It does feel more special, it feels different and we’re in that fun, honeymoon stage. I love it.”

Ambrose and Young weren’t exactly sly about the marriage, as Dean was spotted suddenly wearing the ring the first night he was traded to Raw after the Superstar Shake-Up. Young wore her ring the following night on SmackDown and later confirmed the news on Twitter. Young tells E! that the couple got married on a bit of a whim.

“I wouldn’t even really say that we were engaged,” Young explained. “We’ve been together for three and a half years and we knew that we wanted to have a Vegas wedding because we live in Las Vegas. We just figured we’d do it there and we’d just do it super low-key. We got our marriage license about six months ago when we were in Reno. There was a live event in Reno and I was there with him and we just happen to walk up to city hall and we went and got our marriage license then. So we’d been sitting on it so we could do this spur of the moment ‘Hey, let’s get married tonight,’ kind of thing.”

“We were going to bed! We were going to bed and he like busted out the ring and we were like, ‘Oh man I guess we should do this now.’ So we ended up going on Yelp and we found a 24-hour pastor to come to our backyard. It was so handy and his name was Pastor Pete and he lived around the corner from us, so he was there. They were very concerned by the way because it was 1 o’clock in the morning, so technically it was Sunday and they were very concerned about us calling, they were like, ‘Is everything OK? Have you guys been drinking? What’s happening?’ We’re like, ‘It’s fine, you can come down.’ So we had to get a witness and we called and woke up a friend of ours and got it done.”

The nuptials are quite the contrast to John Cena’s engagement to Nikki Bella, which took place in front of 75,000 people at WrestleMania 33, but Young says she wouldn’t change a thing.

“We’re very non-traditional,” said this new wifey. “So that’s why we didn’t feel like we needed to do the engagement or to do this big, fancy wedding. It was so perfect and so us. There’s not a single thing about it I would change.”

