WWE Names Top 25 Matches from 2017

Now that 2017 is nearly in the books, it’s time we look back on the year that was. Luckily, WWE made it easy for our nostalgic hearts and compiled the list of the top 25 matches of 2017.

In terms of in-ring product, 2017 may have been the most fruitful year in WWE history. While personalities aren’t like hyperbolic days of the 80’s and are constricted by the TV-PG roof, the amount of physical talent in the company is unprecedented. The future of wrestling is is great hands, but before we move on to 2018, let’s at least appreciate the top 10 from WWE’s list:

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. AJ Styles vs. John Cena — WWE Championship Match (Royal Rumble)

2. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman — Fatal 4-Way Universal Championship Match (SummerSlam)

3. Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne — WWE United Kingdom Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)

4. The New Day vs. The Usos — SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match (SummerSlam Kickoff)

5. Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles — Champion vs. Champion Match (Survivor Series)

6. Asuka vs. Ember Moon — NXT Women’s Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn)

7. “The Demon” Finn Bálor vs. AJ Styles (WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs)

8. The Authors of Pain vs. #DIY vs. The Revival — Triple Threat NXT Tag Team Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Orlando)

9. Big Show vs. Braun Strowman (Raw, Feb. 20)

10. Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz — Triple Threat Match (Raw, May 1)

Check out the remainder of the list here.