WWE: RAW Unveils New Tag Team Championship Belts

Tonight in Columbus, RAW GM, Mick Foley congratulated Cesaro and Sheamus for breaking the New Day’s tag team championship at WWE Roadblock: End of the Line. After complimenting the two for their impressive performance, Foley presented them with a brand new set of RAW tag team titles. The red leather belts with silver plating are more in line with the new brand specific championships that have been unveiled over the past year.

No word yet on who will be the first challenger for Cesaro and Sheamus’ shiny new championships, but they are a enormous step up from the copper and black belts that have been around since 2010.

