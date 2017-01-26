WWE RAW Ends With An Epic Showdown

In case you were on the fence, tonight’s final RAW segment was a reminder that the 2017 Royal Rumble could be one of the most star studded in WWE history.

As Goldberg nearly came to blows with his Survivor Series foe, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker’s gong hit and turned out the lights only to have the Deadman appear in the ring when they came back on. Taker then stared the two behemoths down as RAW faded to black.

Before Taker’s arrival, Paul Heyman was going down the list of potential Wrestlemania opponents for Goldberg. While it has seemed like a foregone conclusion that Lesnar would get a chance at redeeming his 86 second loss at Wrestlemania, many rumors have stated that the WWE has yet to decide the best path for Goldberg.

While Lesnar/Goldberg III would certainly be a draw, Goldberg vs Taker would be a first time dream match between two of the 90s biggest stars.

Regardless of the Wrestlemania card, this year’s Rumble is sure to feature some legendary match-ups that we may never get a chance to see again.

You can watch the 2017 Royal Rumble on the WWE Network. New subscribers currently receive three months free, which will include Wrestlemania 33.

