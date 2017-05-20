Eric Bischoff Stands Up To WWE’s Randy Orton

Randy Orton’s started a religious war. Well, maybe a civil war. Regardless, his inflammatory rant against independent wrestlers has given the wrestling world plenty to talk about.

Joining the conversation is former Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff. On a recent episode of his podcast, Bischoff on Wrestling, the former WCW boss took his stance on the matter.



Videos by PopCulture.com

And it was not in favor of Orton.



“Drawing more money, what does that mean anymore? Again, I like Randy a lot and I have a ton of respect for him so I do not mean this to be any kind of a shot at Randy. But Randy has the luxury of having a very successful career with for what is in all intents and purposes — it wasn’t intentional but [WWE’s] a monopoly.”



Bischoff continued to expand on the comfort a WWE superstar enjoys:



“Yes, WWE makes a lot of money and as a result so does Randy. Randy hasn’t had to change his style because he has the privilege of working for a company that is able to pay Randy a lot of money. And he doesn’t have to go out and make his living on the independent circuit.”



“Randy doesn’t have to go out and create new fans. All Randy has to do is stay on the treadmill.”



“[Randy] has that luxury, that privilege of getting [his] seven figures and having a check show up in the mail once a month for things [he] don’t even remember doing, and getting merchandise money because [he has] this machine behind [him] that prints that money.”



“And a lot of people don’t, the vast majority of people don’t. It’s a little bit like the music industry where 2% of the people make 98% of the money. Well, I don’t think that 2% of the people who are making 98% of the money should necessarily look down their nose at the other 98% who are trying to craft a living.”



Bischoff makes strong points against Randy Orton‘s narrow perceptive. As a 3rd generation superstar, who’s tall and handsome, Orton has the benefit of instant gratification. Orton possesses the prototypical body type and fans or even casual observers know he’s legitimate just by looking at the man. Being the strapping fellow that he is, Orton has never had to resort to a flashier move-set to attract attention.



To go out of his way belittle an already belittled group of people is an odd use of energy. As WWE Champion, why do you even care, Randy? As per Bischoff, life is good at the top, so drink it in maaaannnnn.

