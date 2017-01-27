WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer Offers Paige Words Of Encouragement

Despite not being on television, WWE Divas Champion Paige has been in the news a lot lately. Paige’s fiance, Alberto Del Rio, has been stealing headlines with bar fights and beating up Ninja Turtles, but Paige has actually been out of action due to a neck injury she suffered last year.

Paige took to Twitter yesterday to announce a big step towards her WWE comeback.

WWE Hall of Famer, Scott Hall, was quick to respond with words of enouragement.

How Too Sweet of him. And if there was any doubt whether or not Paige wanted back in the ring, she put those rumors to rest.

We certainly wish Paige all the best in her recovery.

