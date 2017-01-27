WWE Hall Of Famer Offers Paige Words Of Encouragement

Despite not being on television, WWE Divas Champion Paige has been in the news a lot lately. Paige’s fiance, Alberto Del Rio, has been stealing headlines with bar fights and beating up Ninja Turtles, but Paige has actually been out of action due to a neck injury she suffered last year.

Paige took to Twitter yesterday to announce a big step towards her WWE comeback.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Physical therapy started today. He already said I was stronger than I should be at this point. Feeling great! 💪🏻 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 23, 2017

WWE Hall of Famer, Scott Hall, was quick to respond with words of enouragement.

@RealPaigeWWE Atta girl. Get back to work — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) January 23, 2017

How Too Sweet of him. And if there was any doubt whether or not Paige wanted back in the ring, she put those rumors to rest.

Yesssss 🙏🏻 need to wrestle again!! https://t.co/q1jiK6gvds — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 23, 2017

We certainly wish Paige all the best in her recovery.

MORE WWE: The Real Problem With Roman Reigns / Was Alberto Del Rio Hoping Paige Didn’t See This Photo? / Dolph Ziggler Attends The Women’s March On Washington / How Steve Austin Got Donald Trump To Take A Stone Cold Stunner / Kevin Owens Picks His WrestleMania Dream Match / Is There Backstage Heat On Sami Zayn? / WWE Superstar Helps Girl Ask Her Boyfriend To Prom / Kurt Angle Headed To The Hall Of Fame /If WWE Stars Came Out To Real Songs / Eric Bischoff Explains Why Goldberg’s WCW Streak Came To An End /New Wrestlemania Opponent For AJ Styles / What Happened To The Brahma Bull Belt?