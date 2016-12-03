WWE Over The Ropes: TLC, Sasha VS Charlotte, and Ellsworth Dead

Embed

This week on Over The Ropes, Torri Yates Orr, aka The Ultimate Torrior looks back at the epic Sasha Banks and Charlotte championship match from last week’s Monday Night RAW, pays tribute to the career of James Ellsworth and looks ahead to this weekend’s TLC pay per view.

What are the long term consequences of Ric Flair’s association with Sasha. Have we seen the last of James Ellsworth? Will the deadman return this Sunday?

Help us out and let us know in the comments who you think is going to happen this Sunday at WWE TLC!

