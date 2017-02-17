WWE Over The Ropes Podcast: Randy Orton Bows Out

This week on the Comicbook.com Over The Ropes podcast we dissect the WWE‘s amazing Festival of Friendship and praise the performances of both Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens. On Smackdown, we wonder what will be next for Bray Wyatt now that Randy Orton has bowed down and bowed out of his Wrestlemania match for the WWE Championship.

We also take a look at the new women’s champions on both brands as well as a WWE Hall of Famer’s racial tirade after a recent Grammys performance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

