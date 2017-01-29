WWE: Corey Graves Is Out As NXT Announcer

NXT says goodbye to one of their own.

Corey Graves made his career in NXT as an in-ring competitor but as medical issues occurred, he had to step away from that lifestyle. As it happens, WWE saw potential with his broadcast skills and made him part of the NXT commentary team. Eventually, Corey would replace Jerry Lawler as color commentator for Monday Night Raw. but still maintained part of the NXT team.

That ended tonight.

During NXT: TakeOver San Antonio, Graves announced he was leaving the NXT commentary team, as well as his replacement: Nigel McGuinness. McGuinness, who made a name for himself on the independent scene for almost two decades and considered one of the best wrestlers to never have wrestled in a WWE ring, recently signed with the company to be a part of the commentary team in the United Kingdom Championship tournament.

While losing Graves is definitely a blow, recruiting McGuinness is a hell of a smart move on WWE’s behalf. Having done commentary work for Ring of Honor already and combined with his level of experience, NXT is going to be in good hands.