WWE: New Roman Reigns Title Match Added To RAW!

We’ve already known that both The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels will be returning to RAW this Monday in New Orleans. Now, the WWE has released a Breaking news report that United States champion, Roman Reigns will be defending his US Title in a handicap championship match against both Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho.

Considering both men lost matches to Reigns in back to back weeks, I’m not sure why that would garner Reigns having to face both at the same time. Wrestling logic aside, the WWE is either looking to get the United States championship off Roman before the Royal Rumble or they will be sewing another seed of dissension between best friends, Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho.

One, how many times are we going to see Reigns and Owens wrestle before their scheduled Royal Rumble match? This will be the third time they’ve fought since the last pay per view and I’m pretty sure they had a few matches leading up to that one.

Two, if Roman wins, it makes Owens and Jericho look like absolute bafoons and will make the internet wrestling community lose their minds in the process.

Do you think Reigns will walk out of New Orleans with his belt casually draped over his shoulder like a Jansport backpack or will one member of team JeriKO be able to rip it from his clutches?

